MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMU opened at $3.29 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

