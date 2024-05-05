Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 3rd

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

