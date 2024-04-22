Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.63 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.47, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

