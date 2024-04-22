ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

