Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $18.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2024 earnings at $18.70 EPS.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AN
AutoNation Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE AN opened at $154.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,361,962. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.