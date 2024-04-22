ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY24 guidance at $14.50-$15.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $288.23 on Monday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.