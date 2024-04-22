Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.50.

CG opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$766,955.67. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

