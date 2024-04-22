Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,404 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

