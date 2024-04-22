Sigma Planning Corp Sells 126,047 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,047 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,465,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 502,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

