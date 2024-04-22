DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,049 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

