Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,202 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.