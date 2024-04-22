The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $85.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.90.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 164,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $85.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

