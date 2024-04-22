WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $85.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.04. WNS has a 12-month low of $45.09 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

