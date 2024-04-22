United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

About United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 60.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

