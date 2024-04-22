United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of UBFO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 15.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
