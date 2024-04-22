DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after buying an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $381,324,000 after buying an additional 254,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

