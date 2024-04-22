Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $35.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.