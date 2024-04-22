Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson
Pearson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.30 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pearson
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.