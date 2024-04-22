Brokerages Set Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Price Target at $12.30

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Pearson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

Pearson Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pearson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.30 on Friday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.