Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) PT at $302.58

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Institutional Trading of Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $268.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.22. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

