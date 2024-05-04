Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald acquired 53,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

SPB opened at C$9.37 on Monday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.04). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of C$985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3863354 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

