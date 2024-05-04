Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

REYN opened at $28.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 522,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 276,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 442,654 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,364 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

