BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.62.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Transactions at BILL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 13.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in BILL by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39, a PEG ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

