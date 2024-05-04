XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Down 2.6%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.45. 25,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 16,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on XOS to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get XOS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOS

XOS Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.07. XOS had a negative return on equity of 115.89% and a negative net margin of 170.35%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xos, Inc. will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.