Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 15,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Alpha Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Alpha Copper Company Profile

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship properties are Indata property, which comprises 16 mineral claims covering an area of 3,189 hectares; and Okeover Property that consists of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 4,614 hectares in British Columbia, Canada.

