Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Head to Head Review

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Alvopetro Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $294.07 million 5.18 $66.54 million $0.92 17.48 Alvopetro Energy $59.69 million 2.15 $28.52 million $0.76 4.61

Dividends

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 187.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alvopetro Energy pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 20.45% 8.98% 5.11% Alvopetro Energy 47.79% 42.00% 33.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 6 1 3.14 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Alvopetro Energy on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

