Analyzing Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) and Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics and Universe Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 536.36%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Universe Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.88 million 5.32 -$69.20 million ($1.83) -0.60 Universe Pharmaceuticals $32.31 million 0.24 -$6.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bolt Biotherapeutics and Universe Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bolt Biotherapeutics -878.58% -51.18% -37.81% Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party products, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC operates as a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.