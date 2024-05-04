Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Stock Price Down 1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Finnovate Acquisition Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

