Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Shares Up 4.5%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 62,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 590,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Femasys in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -2.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Femasys Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Femasys by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

