Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Shares Down 3.6%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 125,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 152,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Arizona Metals Trading Down 3.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
