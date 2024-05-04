QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Trading Up 50.7%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI)'s stock price was up 50.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm has a market cap of $70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. QDM International had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 62.31%.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes.

