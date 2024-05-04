Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Down 1.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$14.55 and last traded at C$14.55. 35,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 195,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.20 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.99% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.1101028 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.70%.
In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
