Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 16th

Shares of Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 16th.
Earlyworks Price Performance
ELWS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Earlyworks has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.
About Earlyworks
