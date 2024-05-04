Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 16th

Shares of Earlyworks Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:ELWS – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 16th.

Earlyworks Price Performance

ELWS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Earlyworks has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co, Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens.

