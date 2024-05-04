Analysts Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target at $67.11

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 46,475 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after acquiring an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

