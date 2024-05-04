Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Price Up 4%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 4.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
