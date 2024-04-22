Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

DE opened at $400.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

