Western Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $133.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

