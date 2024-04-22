ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,545 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SH. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at about $36,989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SH stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.