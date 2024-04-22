Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $44.32 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

