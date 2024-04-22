Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAR opened at $236.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.77 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

