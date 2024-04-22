Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 463,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 539,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 452,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,072 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCV opened at $9.62 on Monday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

