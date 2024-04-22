Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL opened at $129.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

