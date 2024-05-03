Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 347.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Linde by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Linde Trading Down 5.2 %

LIN stock opened at $419.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $350.60 and a twelve month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

