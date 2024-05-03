Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Valero Energy worth $110,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $157.36 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.