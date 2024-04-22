Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

