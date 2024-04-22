Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 227.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 46,158 shares during the period.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMB opened at $23.73 on Monday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

