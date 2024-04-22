Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $533,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

