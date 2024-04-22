Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total transaction of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $726.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $369.76 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.