Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,242 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.05.

Wipro Trading Up 1.7 %

Wipro stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.