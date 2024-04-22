Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $240,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $144.41 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.50 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

