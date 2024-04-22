Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $800.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.52. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

