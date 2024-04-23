Greenleaf Trust Buys 686 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

